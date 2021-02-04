Diamond Head Theatre kicks off 2021 season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2021 season for the Diamond Head Theatre was tossed out the window when the pandemic first hit, but actors will return to center stage just in time for Valentine’s Day after months of thinking outside of the box and adapting to COVID guidelines.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Two new productions will hit the stage of the historic theatre, uniquely around the same time.

“Love, Loss, and What I Wore” kicks off this weekend, and “Love Letters” debuts next week.

Both specially were chosen to fit social distancing.

“They are both presented by actors who are seated and really don’t move throughout the show,” says John Rampage, artistic director of Diamond Head Theatre.

“So there’s no interconnection, everything has been very carefully spaced out on stage. And a great deal of thought has been given to that,” he said. “And again, one of the reasons why we chose these productions was for that very, very reason.”

The Theatre is slowly returning to a full-scale production from outdoor performances with the audience in their vehicles to extremely limited in-door performances.

“Of course, seats are all socially distanced,” says Rampage.

“You have two seats empty for every two seats filled, and then an empty row in back of that,” He said. “For our February productions, we are expanding it a little bit more to 140 seats. But we are still keeping the first 2 rows of the theatre completely empty,”

This year’s season will grow as the months progress dependent on the COVID situation.

One thing that is for sure is a brand-new theatre that is currently under construction.

“It is interesting that after all these years of planning, we actually broke ground during a pandemic,” says Rampage.

“But we consider that a really good sign because its something to aspire to,” Rampage said. “When this is all over, we will have a brand new theatre to present to the public.”

The first show “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” debuts on Friday, Feb. 5, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 21.

The second show “Love Letters” is set to run only twice, Wednesday, Feb. 10, and Wednesday, Feb. 17.

For all the information and more on the Theatre’s safety efforts, click here.