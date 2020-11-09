Diamond Head Theatre fundraising $3.5M for new building

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction is underway as Diamond Head Theatre launches the public phase of its capital fundraising campaign.

Diamond Head Theatre is hoping to raise the final $3.5 million needed to finish the development of a new theatre.

Corporate and private donors, along with various foundations, have already contributed $16.8 million.

The new theatre will be built next to the existing one so shows can continue during construction.

Image renderings of the planned building can be found below.

The new structure will have an auditorium that seats nearly 500 and includes dressing rooms, an orchestra pit, a fly loft, additional restrooms and an expansive outdoor entrance overlooking a newly created green space.

For more information about the new theatre and to make a donation to the capital campaign, click here.

