Diamond Head State Monument to remain open six days a week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hikers and monument goers rejoice! Diamond Head State Monument (DHSM) will now be open six days a week, the City and County of Honolulu has announced.

Starting Monday, March 8, Diamond Head will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The monument will be closed on Wednesdays. The City says hours of operation will remain the same, 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Gates will be closed at 6 p.m.

The monument first reopened to the public on Thursday, Dec. 17, after a nine month closure brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawaii residents will still be able to enter the park for free. Recently established fees are still in effect for non-residents and commercial vehicles.