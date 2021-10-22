Diamond Head State Monument to close on these days during demolition project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Diamond Head State Monument will be closed for several days as work begins to demolish structures that were built atop the Lēʻahi Fire Control Station at the summit.

“We looked at the cost of repairing or reconstructing these structures, versus demolition. It was prohibitively expense to repair or reconstruct them, particularly in the context of other park priorities,” said Alan Carpenter, DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) Assistant Administrator.

Diamond Head will be closed on Oct. 28 and 29, and from Nov. 1-5. The historic fire control station will be closed from Nov. 6-19, which may be extended depending on construction progress.

According to DSP archaeologist Holly McEldowney, old photographs and other evidence suggests the two concrete and rebar structures were constructed sometime between WWII and the early 1950s.

Another repair project involves fixing the concrete ceiling of the tunnel, which is located at the top of a 99-step stairway and extends to the Lēʻahi Fire Control Station. The deteriorating structure has created a risk of concrete chunks falling on visitors.

During the demolition, there will be measures in place to protect the other five historic features at Diamond Head’s summit.