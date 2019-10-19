HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Diamond Head State Monument is closed due to a water main break.
The closure was announced Saturday morning.
Park staff and officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement are manning the entrance gate to let visitors know about the closure.
It’s unknown how long repairs will take and when the park will reopen.
The monument is usually open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
For more information about the Diamond Head State Monument, click here.
- Diamond Head State Monument closed due to water main break
- Kaine, McConnell bill would raise minimum age to buy tobacco, including e-cigarettes, to 21
- Impeachment inquiry heats up, fallout on Capitol Hill
- Bill would require companies to disclose job locations
- Trade wind weather to bring light showers to the islands this weekend