Diamond Head State Monument closed due to water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Diamond Head State Monument is closed due to a water main break.

The closure was announced Saturday morning.

Park staff and officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement are manning the entrance gate to let visitors know about the closure.

It’s unknown how long repairs will take and when the park will reopen.

The monument is usually open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

