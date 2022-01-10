Diamond Head Road will be closed for three days to replace power lines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HEC) crews are scheduled to switch overhead power lines along Diamond Head Road on Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to HEC, the work will close the westbound, mauka, lane in the 3100 block, between Beach Road and Makalei Place and traffic contraflow during the work hours. No parking will be allowed along the ocean, makai, side of the road in the work zones.

HEC said safety signs, traffic cones and parking barricades will mark the work areas and flagmen will provide onsite traffic control. All motorists should expect slower traffic and use alternate routes when possible.