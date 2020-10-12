Diamond Head Road reopens after overnight rock slide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to a rock slide, Honolulu police were forced to close Diamond Head Road for about four and a half hours.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened Saturday around 11 p.m. near the lighthouse. Police closed both lanes of traffic and turned cars around at the ewa side of the lookout and at Makalei Place.

Crews cleared the debris and the road reopened around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Latest Stories on KHON2