HONOLULU (KHON2) — Neighbors in the Diamond Head area said that drivers on Diamond Head Road need to slow down. Several people said they have experienced close calls with people speeding, and they are calling for safety changes.

It is an issue neighbors said needs to be resolved, speeding drivers down Diamond Head Road.

Rory Wallace lives in the neighborhood and said it could be dangerous for pedestrians and drivers.

“This is actually a pretty dicey area to be a pedestrian or a driver at times because the cars take this turn here on Diamond Head Road very fast as they approach Kapiʻolani Park,” said Rory Wallace.

He said a curve coming down Diamond Head Road near Makalei Beach Park is particularly dangerous as it creates a blind spot, and it is a portion where many people cross to access the beach.

That area is also where Kendric Wong’s 13-year-old poodle pet dog was run over and killed by a driver; it was a loss for the family.

Wong said, “A car just came and hit him. It was going so fast that he yelped really loud, and the whole neighborhood heard and came outside.”

Wong said he does not typically participate in neighborhood board affairs, but speeding drivers is an issue that not only hits home.

But, he is also worried for the keiki and kūpuna in the neighborhood. He drafted a resolution and presented it to the Diamond Head Neighborhood Board where he asked for speed reduction measures such as speed humps.

Wong said, “Speed humps in strategic locations. I’m not asking or recommending an obstacle course.”

The Diamond Head Neighborhood Board was well aware of the speeding issue. They said tourist buses and City buses also speed down the road.

Council Chair Tommy Waters also knows about the issue and is in contact with the City’s Department of Transportation Services.

Waters said, “There’s a lot of people jogging and riding bikes on Diamond Head Road; and, you know, I just pray to God that nobody gets hurt from a reckless driver or a speeder.”

The neighborhood board passed Wong’s resolution unanimously and said they will take further steps to present it to the City in order for it to start taking action on addressing the neighbors’ concerns.

Wong said it could be a matter of time before tragedy strikes again.

Wong said, “Watching my neighbors, my elderly neighbors having a hard time crossing the street made me realize, instead of complaining about it, I have to do something.”