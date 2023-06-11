HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of people were turned away on Sunday after the Diamond Head State Monument was cleared mid-day due to a water outage.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said that at around 8 a.m., the park’s interpretive center manager noticed there was no water flowing into the park.

“That meant no restrooms, no ability for visitors to wash their hands, no bottle filling stations, and no drinking fountains,” Matt McConnell, interpretive center manager.

As a result, the park had to be closed down for the safety of those visiting.

According to DLNR, hundreds of people had to be turned away, even those with reservations.

“The problem was isolated to a backflow preventer that appears to have been tampered with. On June 4 a concerned citizen provided DLNR with photos showing a water hose being used to siphon water into an encampment of houseless individuals on the lower slopes of Diamond Head,” Alan Carpenter explained of the DLNR Division of State Parks.

Division of State Parks crews have removed the hoses and said they believe the backflow preventer may have been vandalized in retaliation.

McConnell recommended that those who couldn’t utilize their reservations on Sunday can call the DSP administrative office or file for a refund online.

With an estimated 2,000 visitors having reservations to visit the park during the observation of the King Kamehameha state holiday, DLNR anticipates that the park will reopen on Monday.