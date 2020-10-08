Diamond Head entry fee dropped for Hawaii residents, visitor fees increased

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Out-of-state residents will be charged higher entry fees for entering select Hawaii State Parks starting Oct. 9, and while the Diamond Head trail is still closed, entry will be free for Hawaii residents when it reopens.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Board of the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) approved the higher out-of-state fees for Hawaii State Parks in August, and Gov. Ige signed the changes into law last week.

All State Parks will allow free entry and free parking for Hawaii residents, including the Diamond Head State Monument. Out-of-state visitors will now pay $10 per vehicle and $5 for walk-ins, compared to $5 and $1 before the pandemic.

Commercial entry fees for vans and tour buses are also going up. The new fees will range from $15 to $90, depending on location and passenger capacity.

The new fees at State Parks also include an increase in camping and lodging fees for both residents and visitors.

The resident rate for campsites will be set at $20 per night, while non-residents will pay $30 per night.

On the Big Island, the Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area will be implementing a larger fee increase for all visitors. Residents will now pay $40 per night to rent an A-Frame shelter, while non-residents will pay $70 per night. To rent a cabin, residents will pay $70 per night while the non-resident fee is $100 per night.

For Kauai, the greatest change will be felt along the Kalalau Trail within the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park. Camping fees for residents will go up from $15 to $25 per night, while non-resident camping fees will increase from $25 to $35 per night.

Hawaii State Park entry fees have not gone up for the past 20 years, and camping and lodging fees were last increased over 10 years ago.

The DLNR has not announced when the Diamond Head State Monument will reopen to the public.

Latest Stories on KHON2