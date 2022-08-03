Lēʻahi Fire Control Station Spiral Stairwell will be temporarily closed for four weeks, starting on Aug. 15. Courtesy of DLNR.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Fire Control Station’s spiral stairwell, which is located at the summit of Diamond Head crater on Oahu will be closed temporarily for four weeks to “complete a rust abatement project.”

The project will begin on Aug. 15. Hikers are advised to plan their hike accordingly, said DLNR.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said Le’ahi or Diamond Head was created 300,000 years ago after a single brief eruption. It became a National Natural Landmark in 1968.

