DHS, CWS launches new foster care application portal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new online portal was launched by the Hawaii Department of Human Services (DHS) and Child Welfare Services (CWS). This new portal will provide a more efficient, user-friendly and modernized system for those using the foster care licensing and application process.

The new system will also optimize the matching process by utilizing a child’s needs and identify a resource caregiver based on them.

“The health, well-being and safety of the children and families served are at the heart of everything CWS does,” said Daisy Hartsfield, social services division administrator. “CWS wanted to better serve children in care and this new portal will modernize the entire licensing and application process while increasing the numbers of qualified resource caregivers in Hawaii, who can provide stable, safe and loving homes for children and youth in foster care.”

DHS’ community-based partner agencies that assist CWS will also have access to the portal. This is to ensure collaboration between DHS and their partner agencies.