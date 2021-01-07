DHS assisting preschool families during 2021-21 school year

File – The Department of Human Services (DHS) is offering a Preschool Open Doors (POD) program to give eligible families the opportunity to afford preschool for the 2021-22 school year. The program application period is open until Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is offering a Preschool Open Doors (POD) program to give eligible families the opportunity to afford preschool for the 2021-22 school year. The program application period is open until Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

POD is designed to assist low- and moderate-income households with a subsidy that gives parents a chance to better-afford preschool for their keiki. Children must be born between Aug. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2017, to qualify for the 2021-22 program.

Families may use any of the 409 state-licensed preschools if they are awarded a subsidy. DHS is encouraging families to apply early, as funds are limited.

To access the application, click here or call (808)-791-2130.

Once completed, the application must either be mailed to 560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218, faxed to (808)-694-3066 or emailed to POD@patch-hi.org no later then the end of the business day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

To view eligibility and priorities for POD program selection, click here.