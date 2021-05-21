DHHL to conduct field work investigations in Papakōlea on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is scheduled to conduct geotechnical investigations along roadways in portions of the Papakōlea community on Hawaii Island starting Wednesday, May 26.

The investigations will be conducted through DHHL’s contractors R.M. Towill Corporation and Geolabs.

Geolabs will sample nine locations in Papakōlea to test rocks and soil before work is conducted to improve sewer system function.

Those in Papakōlea who will be impacted received a notice in the mail about the work.

Crews are expected to conduct work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday until Wednesday, June 2.

Call (808)-620-9500 for more information.

Geotechnics is a branch of civil engineering that has to do with the engineering behavior of earth matter.