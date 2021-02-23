DHHL to conduct drone surveying at Nanakuli Homestead Cemetery

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) will conduct drone surveying at the Nanakuli Homestead Cemetery starting Monday, March 1.

The DHHL has contracted Hawaii Engineering Group, Inc. to conduct the surveying. The drones will scan the property to properly document burial sites and open plots, according to the DHHL.

Residents in the area are advised to anticipate visible drone activity from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on work days.

The surveying is scheduled to be completed by Friday, March 5, weather permitting.

Call (808)-620-9500 for more information.