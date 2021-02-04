DHHL removes campers, installs fence in Kalawahine on Oahu

File – Government office sign outside of the Department of Hawaiian Homelands building in Kapolei, Hawaii, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Department of Hawaiian Home Lands)

KALAWAHINE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Homelands removed unauthorized campers and is working to install a fence in the Kalawahine Subdivision of Honolulu on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Four individuals were issued trespass warnings and three had been removed by the start of the fencing project, according to the DHHL. The fence — approximately 6 feet tall and 200 feet long — is designed to secure unencumbered lands that border Kalawahine.

“We are thankful for the community’s cooperation in this effort. The Department heard concerns about unauthorized campers in this area and worked with the homestead community association to provide time to guide these individuals to available resources. This fence will secure undevelopable lands and provide the community with a sense of safety.“ Hawaiian Home Commission Chairman William J. Aliā, Jr.

File – Photo of unencumbered lands bordering the Kalawahine Subdivision in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 4, 2021. (Department of Hawaiian Home Lands photo)

Staff had posted notifications along Kapahu Street ahead of the removal, according to the DHHL, and one of the three individuals that were removed accepted shelter services.

Partners in the effort included the Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division, State of Hawaii Department of Transportation, Governor’s Task Force on Homelessness and Kula No Na Poʻe Hawaii.

The DHHL is completing several fencing projects to secure unencumbered lands across Hawaii.