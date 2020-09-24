DHHL progresses affordable rental project with new developer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is moving forward with its Moiliili affordable rental project.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Department officials announced on Wednesday, Sept. 23, that they selected developer Standford Carr to redevelop the old Bowl-O-Drome site on Isenberg Street.

The old bowling alley shut its doors in 2004 and up until 2017, a tow company was leasing the land to store its vehicles.

The proposed project includes a 210-foot, 23-story high-rise that will consist of 270 units: 23 studios, 23 one-bedrooms, 201 two-bedrooms, 23 three-bedrooms and seven three-bedroom townhouses.

Rent will range from $633 to $3,100.

There will also be parking and retail space.

This is the first high-rise project for the department. It’s expected to be completed in mid-2024.

Latest Stories on KHON2