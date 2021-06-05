DHHL offers vacant lots on Hawaii Island

FILE – An applicant views a map of Department of Hawaiian Home Lands vacant lots at Discovery Harbour, Hawaii, June 5, 2021. (Department of Hawaiian Home Lands photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) offered 38 residential vacant lots in the Discovery Harbour Subdivision on Hawaii Island on Saturday, June 5.

A virtual lot selection meeting was held Saturday at the Na’alehu Community Center, where a walk-through event followed social distancing and gathering guidelines.

Hawaiian Homes Commission chair William Ailā Jr. said the Department will continue building infrastructure on DHHL lands throughout Hawaii.

“This is our second lot selection on Hawai‘i island in the last two months and it is always wonderful to be in-person with our beneficiaries as they select their homestead lot. DHHL has received a record amount of Capital Improvement funding from the state in this recent legislative session and we look forward to continuing to build the infrastructure needed to develop the Department’s landholdings here on Hawai‘i Island and throughout the state.” William Ailā Jr., Hawaiian Home Commission chair

Hawaii Island Waiting List applicants with application dates up to Jan. 7, 2021 received an invitation for a virtual orientation in May. Beneficiaries could then attend one of three vacant lot workshops to connect with homebuilding resources and learn about the building process ahead of the lot selection meeting.

DHHL officials say further development is planned for Subsistence Agricultural pilot projects in Honomū and Panaewa.