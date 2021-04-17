DHHL offers 60 rent-with-option-to-purchase homes on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pre-qualified beneficiaries got to pick their lots in the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ latest housing development on Saturday, April 17, on the Big Island.

A total of 60 lots were available in the La’i Opua Village 4 in Kealakehe.

Families will rent the homes for 15 years once they are completed, and then they will be given the option to purchase.

“That’s really exciting because it breaks down the barriers to home ownership for those who are in lower-income brackets and it’s allowing us to diversify the way we bring lots to our beneficiaries.” Tyler Gomes, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands deputy to the chairman

Families stayed in their vehicles and watched a live feed until their names were called to maintain social distancing.

The homes are expected to be completed in October 2021.