Herbicide spraying reported near homestead communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A letter from the Hawaiian Homes Commission was issued to vendors of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) expressing concerns over alleged herbicide spraying near several homestead communities.

In the letter, Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William Ailā, Jr. cited DHHL’s strict policy against spraying herbicides containing isopropyl amine salt of glyphosate near community homes and DHHL managed bodies of water.

Ailā, Jr. also reemphasized the Department’s expectation of vendors to use weed whackers in place of chemical sprays when conducting maintenance within 100-feet of the community.

“We take the concerns of beneficiaries seriously,” said Chair Ailā. “While the majority of our vendors do a diligent job of maintaining our lands within the proper safeguards, the letter issued intends to serve as a reminder that Department practice does not permit the use of herbicides containing glyphosate in or near homestead communities and requests our vendors to be mindful of the safeguards in place to avoid community disturbance when conducting these activities.”

No details on where herbicide spraying was previously conducted have been given at this time.

The Department encourages beneficiaries to call 620-9500 should they have concerns about maintenance activities within their communities.



The full letter can be read here.