DHHL investigate abandoned vehicles Makuu homestead lots

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands opened an investigation about abandoned vehicles on homestead lots in Makuu.

They say that they’re aware of the situation and opened up an investigation after they received complaints in late 2019.

“The investigation included an assessment by the Hawaii State Department of Health, citation of several unpermitted structures, citation of the abandoned vehicles, and trespass notices given to unauthorized campers. An investigation into the homesteaders who hold leases for these lots was also initiated. The Department is taking steps to prevent any future dumping in the area. DHHL is collaborating with other State agencies and Hawaii County to prepare a work plan for the removal of the unpermitted structures along with the removal and disposal of the vehicles. Homeless services providers are assisting with unauthorized campers in this area, and the Department is cooperating with law enforcement in an investigation of the intentionally abandoned vehicles.” Statement from the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

The DHHL is encouraging the public to report any dumping, abandoned vehicles, or unauthorized campers on Hawaiian homelands to the DHHL.

Over the past six months, the Department has partnered with the Governor’s Task Force on Homelessness, the Hawaii State Department of Transportation, and other service providers to remove unpermitted structures, unauthorized campers, and abandoned vehicles from Kalaeloa, Anahola, Hanapepe, King’s Landing, and other locations statewide.