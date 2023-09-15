HONOLULU (KHON2) — Back after a three-year hiatus since the pandemic, DFS Waikiki is opening its doors this weekend. The store held a grand opening on Thursday.

The location has undergone a complete refresh, with a 60,000 sq. foot facility adorned with stunning displays of flowers such as hibiscus and plumeria on the walls and ceiling. The shopping offers many luxury brands, giving local residents tax-free luxury and locally sourced goods.

“Residents are welcome, you don’t need an international ticket you don’t need a boarding pass or a passport to come shop at DFS Waikiki,” DFS CEO & Chairman Benjamin Vuchot said. “We host over 45 brands that are sourced locally in Hawaii, of course the traditional chocolates and food items and wonderful coffees but we also have fashion shirts exclusive prints from local designers here,”

DFS is also offering a Maui-made Maui Strong t-shirt for sale, which costs $25 with an option of colors. DFS says 100% of the proceeds go to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

“We’ve already raised over $110,000 and actually DFS will match that as a donation so we welcome everybody to come and support with this shirt which is made in Maui and sold in all of our DFS stores whether here in DFS Waikiki but also in other locations at the airports across the state,” Vuchot said.

The shirts are also available in JFK, SFO, and LAX.

DFS Waikiki is open every day of the week from 11 am until 10 pm.