HONOLULU (KHON2) — The DFS Group is the world’s leading luxury travel retailer. The group is celebrating the grand re-opening of its iconic store in the heart of Waikīkī.

The business has been in operation for more than 60 years in the islands of Hawaiʻi.

Now, DFS Waikīkī is embarking on redefining what luxury shopping means for both locals and visitors. It is also home to the largest beauty hall in Hawaiʻi. It maintains a status of a luxury destination for high-end jewelry icons and remains unmatched for its fine watch assortments and exciting collection of local treats and services.

“We are excited to welcome back locals and visitors to our iconic Waikīkī store, which has been inspired by the beauty and authenticity of the islands to reimagine the DFS Waikīkī experience,” said Benjamin Vuchot, DFS chairman and CEO.

As the newly reopened duty-free facility located in Waikīkī, anyone can shop without needing passports or boarding passes.

“Hawaiʻi is an important location for the DFS portfolio with its rich history and legacy in the islands. DFS is committed to continuing to introduce the best experience to Hawaiʻi and its locations worldwide,” added Vuchot.

These are a few points that DFS Waikiki felt that the public needed to know:

DFS Waikiki celebrated its grand reopening on Sept. 14.

The luxury store is home to a curated selection of more than 100 renowned brands in beauty, watches, fashion, food and more, including the largest collection of local brands in Waikiki featuring more than 45 local makers and artisans.

DFS is committed to delivering an unparalleled shopping experience that includes the largest beauty hall in Hawaii, the luxury destination for high-end jewelry icons, unmatched fine watch assortments and an exciting collection of local treats and services for both locals and visitors without needing passports or boarding passes.

“The grand reopening of DFS Waikiki marks a significant milestone in the world of luxury shopping in Hawaii,” said Vinay Lamba, President of DFS’ Asia Pacific and U.S. regions. “In addition to providing exceptional products and services to its customers, DFS is dedicated to contributing to the local community. For the reopening of our Waikiki store, we’ve partnered with Nā Kama Kai to upcycle more than 70 locally sourced surfboards into visual merchandising displays for the launch period.”

Besides supporting the community with it serves, DFS is also committed to creating enduring employment opportunities for local residents. Since its reopening, DFS Waikiki’s current workforce is constituted 90% by former employees, including several management staff with more than 45 years of service.

“These will then be donated to the youth programs of Nā Kama Kai, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to help children foster a connection to the ocean and to teach ocean safety, conservation, and stewardship,” added Lamba. “We are also selling the Maui Strong t-shirts across our stores in U.S. with all proceeds to be donated to support the rebuilding of communities affected by the Maui fires.”