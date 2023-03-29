HONOLULU (KHON2) — The iconic Coco Palms Hotel on Kauai, which has been an eyesore for more than 30 years, is about to be rebuilt.

But, some Garden Isle residents and community leaders said they don’t want another hotel there because it will lead to more traffic and environmental problems.

The Coco Palms Hotel gained a reputation as a playground for celebrities, including Elvis Presley. But, it has sat there in ruins since Hurricane Iniki battered the island in 1992.

The developer, Reef Capital Partners which is based in Utah, said it plans to build a 350-room hotel, which should be completed in three years.

But, some residents said traffic is already so bad in that area that it’s known as the “Kapaa Crawl.”

“We don’t want the traffic. We don’t need another hotel. We can’t even staff our hotels as it is. The new one hotel is really struggling with staffing,” said Fern Holland, a community activist.

Community leaders said there was the desire to rebuild Coco Palms when it came down but that’s no longer the case.

“The sentiment today from what I’m hearing as I go across this island is completely opposite. No, they don’t want to see a new hotel there,” Kauai Council Chair Mel Rapozo.

The developer said it plans to provide free shuttle services to help ease the traffic.

“We also want to have the highest levels of dining and spa; and, so, that the amenities on site don’t leave people much need to crawl around Kauai,” said Patrick Manning, Reef Capital Partners Project Director.

Manning said if there aren’t enough workers, the company will bring in mainland workers and provide affordable housing for them. He adds that there will also be a cultural center built to highlight the history of the site.

“That is the number one amenity of Coco Palms; and we want to honor, embrace and enhance everything we can to share that,” said Manning.

Native Hawaiians consider the site sacred as it was once home to ancestral remains and fishponds. Residents are skeptical that the developer can show the importance of that.

“It gives me no faith that a Utah-based developer who is hiring a Utah-based contractor would be able to preserve and protect the cultural and environmental values,” said Holland.

Community leaders said there are plans for a legal challenge to stop the project.