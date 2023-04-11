FILE – Two new murals along Kalanianaole Highway are meant to deter graffiti along the popular roadway in east Oahu, Hawaii, April 11, 2023.

MAUNALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Deterring graffiti with art is the idea behind an ongoing project along Kalanianaole Highway.

East Oahu residents have seen new murals being painted since Saturday, April 8.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Graffiti along Kalanianaole Highway is a common sight from Kahala to Hawaii Kai.

“Tagging along private walls, tagging on the sides of the road, tagging like everywhere,” said Ann Marie Kirk, founder of Maunalua.net. “And then people will paint over it, but then you have the paint over, right?”

Kirk enlisted the help of Ran Noveck as a solution.

Noveck is a muralist who has knocked on doors to get permission to paint on the walls of homeowners’ property and just finished his second mural on Tuesday, April 11.

“I love it because it’s every time I leave the house, I get to see it,” Noveck said. “I get to see people enjoying it and it’s not hidden in somebody’s bedroom.”

Noveck told KHON2 — from past experience — that street murals are a great way to deter graffiti.

“About seven years ago, I decided that I’m going to drop all my tools and I’m just going to be an artist,” Noveck said. “This deters them from painting on a wall that has art on it. They’d rather not get in trouble with the artist or with a group that’s doing it.”

Drivers seemed to enjoy the alternative to defaced property.

“Well for this one, this is more like appealing, and it’s very, it’s what will catch my attention to always catch a glimpse when I’m driving through,” said Kara, an east Oahu resident.

Noveck said he will check on the murals to make sure they are not being tagged going forward.

“I have the colors we used written down, so any time you graffiti writers are going to come here,” he said, “I see a graffiti, I go back home, get the paint, make it go away quick.”

More murals are planned between Aina Koa and Maunalua to honor the native mullet that would travel from Pearl Harbor to fishponds in old Hawaii during a period called na ‘anae holo.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“So I think, you know, if we can get other communities to buy into the idea of that great cultural history because the ‘anae’s did circle the whole island,” Kirk said, “wouldn’t it be fantastic if they circled the whole island?”