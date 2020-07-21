Detention hearing delayed for Oahu businessman Michael Miske

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The detention hearing for Oahu businessman Michael Miske has been pushed back to July 28.

It was originally scheduled for July 21.

Miske’s attorney wants Miske to be released on bail.

Federal prosecutors have filed a motion for Miske to remain in custody while he’s waiting to go on trial because they say he has a penchant for violence, has lots of money and other resources to help him disappear, and has a history of obstructing justice by intimidating witnesses.

Miske’s attorney says those statements are unsupported and inaccurate.

Miske was arrested last week on charges of murder, kidnapping, and other offenses.

