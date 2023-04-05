HONOLULU (KHON2) — A contentious confirmation hearing was held Wednesday, April 5 for another one of Governor Josh Green’s cabinet members.

The key legislative committee recommended the approval of Tommy Johnson to lead the Department of Public Safety, despite strong opposition from the union representing prison guards.

The union has raised concerns about long shift times due to short staffing dating back years. In response, Johnson acknowledged a staffing problem involving ACOs calling out on sick or family leave. However, he noted that he had increased recruitment hirings by 50%t to address the issue.

During the hearing, an OCCC staff member testified against Johnson.

He said, “Our facility, I can’t speak for other facilities. I don’t work at, is in grave danger. It’s in, the physical layout, the staffing levels, the burnout rate, the retirement rate. It’s a mess. If something isn’t done differently and immediately, I’m afraid of what will happen.”

In response, Johnson emphasized the need to address the core reasons why staff members are not coming to work and provide a working environment that is conducive to wanting to be there and be part of the solution.

He also pointed out that the Department of Public Safety has filled 1,230 of 1,535 ACO positions, but thirty-five percent of those have approved leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Senator Glenn Wakai, the chair of the Senate Public Safety Committee, expressed his concerns about the issue of ACOs taking extended leave.

“The fact he mentioned an average ACO might work seven months out of the year and five months is due to vacation, sick leave, paid family leave that is totally unacceptable,” Sen Wakai said. “We need to get to the root of that and make sure that our corrections officers are paid well, but they got to show up to work.”

Regarding overcrowding, Johnson wants to reduce recidivism by ensuring that inmates have proper documentation upon release to get jobs and apply for safety net programs.

Senator Wakai applauded Johnson’s efforts to improve public safety but also stressed the need for more resources to be put into the Department of Public Safety.

“He has run down facilities throughout the state, putting out fires constantly; and at a certain point, we think this is important. Public safety is super important then we have to put the resources in there to make sure that he has facilities that are not all just hemajang kapakahi,” Sen. Wakai said.

United Public Workers, the union for ACOs, declined to comment on the hearing. Johnson will now have to pass a full Senate vote.