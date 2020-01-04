Despite the ban, residents lit the New Year’s Eve sky

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ban on fireworks has been in effect since 2011.

It prohibits novelty fireworks including sparklers, fountains and paperless firecrackers.

Despite that, residents still lit up the skies on New Year’s Eve. The Honolulu Police Department said that it received about 2,100 fireworks-related calls between Dec. 1, 2019, and January 2, 2020. Three juveniles were arrested and 96 citations were issued.

In 2019, HPD received 2,400 calls, arrested two adults and one juvenile, and issued 76 citations.

HPD said that they will continue to follow leads throughout the year to make sure illegal fireworks are not imported to the islands.

“Far as the police department’s efforts, we’re gonna continue,” said HPD Asst, Chief Sean Naito. “It goes throughout the year, but what we see during the new year season and holiday season is just the end result. Throughout the year, we still do work on leads because, in actuality, a lot of our info received that these illegal fireworks are coming throughout the year. Unfortunately, when there’s a demand for it people will find a way to bring it in.”

Police said that it needs the public’s help with reporting illegal fireworks.

If you have any information on where illegal fireworks are coming in, let the police know.

Also this year, a new law went into effect making the homeowner or property owner responsible for any illegal fireworks being set off on their property.

HPD emphasizes that it needs also the public’s cooperation in reporting such activity to police.