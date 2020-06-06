Despite COVID-19 fears, Oahu couple ties the knot

Many weddings in Hawaii have been postponed due to COVID-19.

However, Matthew and Elyssa Bishaw didn’t want to let the pandemic stop them from tying the knot. The couple has been waiting two years to say, “I do.”

“We got married,” the couple said with excitement.

The wedding wasn’t exactly what they had been expecting. After all, the pandemic threw a wrench in their plans.

“It was actually planned in the middle of coronavirus. We just got our marriage license online, and we were just going to sign the papers,” Elyssa Bishaw said.

Their big day turned out to be more than simply signing papers. The couple sealed the deal at Laie point, the site of their first date.

In true Hawaii style, the virus couldn’t keep their families away.

“When we told our families, they were like, ‘Ok, we want to come,’ and we were like, ‘To sign the papers?’ and they were like, ‘yeah,’ and that had just blossomed into this awesome… and I got to share it with everybody,” Elyssa said about her wedding day.

The wedding was perfect timing.

June 5, 2020 was the day restaurants on Oahu could resume dine-in service.

Breakers Restaurant and Bar on the North Shore was ready to open its doors for the Bishaw wedding reception.

“My sister was able to book us this place, and it was so good,” Bishaw said.

The couple’s closest family members attended the reception. All the guests wore masks, including the bride and groom.

The Bishaws say the stay-at-home order has actually been good for their relationship.

“It brought us closer to each other. We got to know each other a little better, and just dive deeper into our relationship and God,” Matthew Bishaw said.