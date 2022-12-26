HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday travel nightmare continues across the nation.

On Monday, Dec. 26, nearly 3,000 flights were canceled, about the same number already canceled for Tuesday. The majority of them are on Southwest Airlines.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Even though there are crystal clear conditions in Hawaii, many neighbor island flights were on the chopping block; and thirty-three cancellations were made in Honolulu alone as about 60 percent of Southwest flights were canceled because the mainland continues to get pounded by winter weather.

“This long-awaited vacation might be put on hold another year, I guess,” said Honolulu resident David Thompson, who was traveling to Kauai for vacation.

Garden Isle resident Jalee Balonick had her flight back home canceled; meanwhile, her husband is scheduled to work Tuesday.

“We thought we were going home at 4:10 and they just kept putting us off,” Balonick said. “Until the next flight and that one got canceled and then the next one,”

In a statement, Southwest called the situation unacceptable for customers and employees. It says it is working with safety to address the wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and the fleet to best serve all travelers.

Passengers KHON2 spoke with had a hard time finding out what was happening.

“No notification really other than on the app. When we looked at our flight status, it said the flight was canceled,” Thompson said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday night that it is “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of the lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan,”

The USDOT linked Southwest’s terms of service to its Twitter account.

“We’re hoping that if we wait in line they’re going to go ahead and put us up somewhere until then. If not, we may just have to hop on another flight with another carrier,” Balonick said.

Many were unable to book another flight until Wednesday at the earliest. Travelers recommended that if you’re flying in the next few days to keep an eye on your flight status at home.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Stay home and try to get on customer service on the phone because they have way more options than the customer service reps here at the airport,” said Alaska Airlines passenger Kirsten Larson, who had her flight to Seattle canceled.

Southwest is also asking customers to check their flight status online.