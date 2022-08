HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy is on Oahu to visit the Spark M. Matsunaga Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

He took a tour of the facility.

The plan is for Remy to see other VA clinics in the Pacific to see how things can be improved.