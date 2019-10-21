Deputy Public Defender launches campaign for Honolulu Prosecutor

Deputy Public Defender, Jacquelyn (“Jacquie”) Esser announced Monday, Oct. 21 that she is running for Honolulu Prosecutor.

Jacquie was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona and moved to Hawaiʻi in 2000 to attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She graduated in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and earned a law degree at the University of Hawai‘i William S. Richardson School of Law. Jacquie fell in love with the spirit of Hawai ʻ i and put down her roots here. She

lives in Kailua with her husband, Joe, and their 4-year-old daughter.

“I am running for Prosecutor because I have seen firsthand how our criminal justice system is failing the people of Hawaiʻi and wasting taxpayer dollars. I am the first deputy public defender to run for Honolulu Prosecutor. I know how broken our criminal justice system is and I know how to fix it.” Jacquie Esser

Jacquie understands the struggles a family endures when a loved one suffers from a mental health or substance use disorder. Through her personal experiences and by analyzing the research and data, she knows that addressing the root causes of crime strengthens communities and makes us safer.

“We need to focus on prosecuting corruption and violent crimes, while diverting low-level offenders into treatment. We need to reduce our jail and prison population through bail reform and community-based treatment, give our children the resources they need to succeed, and bring the highest ethical standards to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.”

Defense Attorney Megan Kau announced her run in early September.