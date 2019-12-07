Dept. of Defense welcomes newly promoted Hawaii Adjutant General Kenneth S. Hara

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a ceremony to recognize Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara as Hawaii Adjutant General on Friday.

The promotion ceremony was held at Washington Place.

Governor David Ige and over 100 others attended.

Hara replaced Maj. Gen. Arthur Joe Logan.

Hara was promoted from Brig. Gen to Maj. Gen then he became Adjutant General.

In 1987, General Hara received his commission as a Second Lieutenant of Infantry through the Hawaii Military Academy, Officer Candidate School, Hawaii Army National Guard.

He has served in numerous positions of increased authority and responsibility, from 29th Infantry Brigade Commander and most recently as the Commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard. In addition to multiple federal mobilizations, he’s also led Hawaii National Guard efforts on several recent state missions, including responses Hurricane Lane, Tropical Storm Olivia and the Kilauea volcanic eruption.

The former Hawaii Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Logan, has served five years in his leadership role with the State of Hawaii, Department of Defense and will now retire from the Hawaii Army National Guard next month.