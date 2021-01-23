Department of Water Supply shuts down water temporarily in Wailuku to work on system

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Residents in Wailuku will have water shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 26 due to work on the water system.

The Water Department reports that MIRA Image Construction will do the work for the Maui Department of Water Supply

Residents in Happy Valley, Piihana, Vineyard St. and Market St. will have their water shut off around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The department suggests storing water and adjusting your schedule for the water shut off.

For more information, contact Shane Beyer at (808) 721-2106. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 270-7633.