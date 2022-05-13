HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a water outage in Lahaina until 11 p.m. impacting 200 customers, according to the Department of Water Supply.

The southbound lane of Lower Honoapiilani Road will be closed in front of Honokeana Cove while repairs are being made.

Repairs are on Lower Honoapiilani Road between Napilihau Street to Kapalua Place. Hui Road “F” and all side streets are impacted.

There will also be 30 fire hydrants impacted.

For emergency repairs and updates, please call 808- 270-7633.