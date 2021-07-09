Department of Public Safety warns public of Sheriff impersonators

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (PSD) Sheriff Division is warning the public of Sheriff impersonators following a recent incident.

On Tuesday, July 6, an individual contacted PSD to report that she was contacted by someone claiming to be with a fictitious office called the “Hawaii Department of Public Safety, State Security Division.” The Sheriff impersonator said they wanted to send the woman four compensation fund checks totaling $20,000 that were owed to her. The caller said she would first have to pay a hefty processing fee.

PSD said the impersonator sent a photo of a fake ID that included a Hawaii Sheriff badge logo. See below.

“Unfortunately, these scam artists usually target the elderly. They are taking thousands of dollars in life savings from them before the scam is discovered and reported,” said Lanikoa “Koa” Dobrowolsky, Sheriff Division First Deputy. “The story changes slightly, but in every instance, they are asking for money either by email or over the phone.”

PSD is reminding the public that Sheriffs do not call, text or email people to request personal information or to solicit payment. Do no provide credit card numbers or other personal information to callers who claim to be from a law enforcement agency. If you do receive a call, text or email matching this scam, call the Sheriff Division at 586-1352.

TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF: