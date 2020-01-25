Department of Public Safety hosts graduation ceremony for new class of adult correctional officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a special day for the Department of Public Safety.

There were 15 recruits that officially became adult correctional officers on Friday after successfully completing nine weeks of training.

They’ll now be taking up posts at facilities across the state.

