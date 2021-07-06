Department of Public Safety confirms COVID-19 cases at Hawaii Community Correctional Center and Waiawa Correctional Facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reports one inmate at Waiawa Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19. The test was done during a medical appointment. Waiawa is following pandemic protocol to put inmates in quarantine as a precaution.



The Hawaii National Guard tested the inmates and staff at the facility. 178 inmates and three staff results are negative.

After testing done at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center, four inmates results were positive and 40 were negative. One staffer was positive, and 15 staffers were negative. There was also one HCCC staff recovery.

COVID-19 testing is done statewide. Here are the other results.

Oahu Community Correctional Center – 58 negative inmate test results.

Halawa Correctional Facility – 11 negative inmate test results. One staff recovery. HCF is clear of all active COVID-19 cases.

Women’s Community Correctional Center – one negative inmate test result.