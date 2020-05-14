Live Now
Take2

Department of Motor Vehicles to reopen to the public by appointment only

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LĪHU‘E – The County of Kaua‘i Finance Department announces the following County-related changes in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in order to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Kaua‘i from the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective May 18, the Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen to the public by appointment only.  No appointments will be taken at the door.  Cash or check payments only.

Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Thursday and closed on Fridays.  

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required for entry and service.

For Motor Vehicle Registration, click here or call the Motor Vehicle Division at 241-4256

We will continue to accept registration renewals and sewer payments through our drop box window located to the right of the glass doors at the Kapule building and mail will still be processed timely. The Safeway kiosks remain open as well as the online payment methods for sewer and vehicle registration renewals. Fees for these services are currently being waived by the County.

·         Vehicle Registration Payments can be made at https://mvr.ehawaii.gov/renewals/kauai

·         Sewer payment can be made at www.kauai.gov/sp.

For additional information about or questions for the Motor Vehicle Division, please go to www.kauai.gov/mvr or call 241-4256 Monday through Thursday, from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For additional information or questions about the Driver’s Licensing Division, please go to www.kauai.gov/driverslicense or call 241-4242 Monday through Thursday 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

