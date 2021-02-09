Department of Land and Natural Resources urges public to be respectful at Polihale State Park

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WAIMEA, Hawaiii (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources is teaming up with community members to urge the public to respect Polihale State Park on Kauai.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

Last year, the state closed off the park because of illegal activity including large gatherings, camping and people off-roading in the sand dunes.

The park was reopened in December for day use only.

Community members who have traced their ancestral roots back to the area are asking beachgoers to not only be respectful but treat the area as a sacred place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories