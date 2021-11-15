Department of Land and Natural Resources hiring workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources is hiring in its Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) as well as for the Kupu ‘Āina Corps program.

DLNR is looking for entry level Conservation and Resources Enforcement Officers.

Duties include inspecting fishermen’s catches, checking game caught in public hunting areas, patrolling on a jet ski, and responding to crimes in State Parks and Small Boat Harbors.

To apply, go to the state job website Jobs.hawaii.gov/careers on Dec. 4.

If you’re interested submit your application as soon as possible before the application period closes. The last time the department hired for these positions, the application period closed in a few hours because of the many applications.

Those hired will attend DOCARE’s Recruit Training Academy in Honolulu.

In addition, the DLNR is also hiring 130 full and part-time workers for the Kupu ‘Āina Corps program.

Those hired will work in natural resource management, agriculture, conservation, renewable energy, or other sustainability professions.

Job applications are accepted starting Tuesday, Nov. 16 at https://www.kupuhawaii.org/aina/

The round one deadline for applications is Monday, Dec. 10, 2021.

The goal of these jobs is to help those who were impacted by the pandemic to have a job in the sustainable environment industry. Sustainability organizations are also encouraged to serve as a host site.

Anyone 17 and older will be considered, but Kupu says workers between the ages of 20 and 40 was the group was identified in the legislation funding the program.

The money comes from $5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act which was legislated in for this use in Hawaii.