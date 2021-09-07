Department of Labor and Industrial Relations urges claimants to file soon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations urges the residents that are unemployed to file their claim certification for the week ending on Sept. 4, as soon as possible.

As of last week, tens of thousands of Hawaii residents were still filing claims under the federal qualifications.

According to DLIR, most residents will need to qualify for a new initial state claim based on existing criteria.

About 6,500 people who were on the “PEUC 25” option will have their new unemployment insurance claims reinstated. The Labor Department reached out to all filing a claim by email.