Department of Health reports 6 COVID-19 tests administered; all come back negative

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

In a press release, the Department of Health reported that no cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Hawaii at this time. Six people have been tested, and each test came back negative.

A total of 89 people are currently undergoing self-monitoring with DOH supervision; 81 on Oahu, five on Hawaii Island, two on Kauai and one on Maui.

