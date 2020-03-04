Department of Health reports 6 COVID-19 tests administered; all come back negative

In a press release, the Department of Health reported that no cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Hawaii at this time. Six people have been tested, and each test came back negative.
A total of 89 people are currently undergoing self-monitoring with DOH supervision; 81 on Oahu, five on Hawaii Island, two on Kauai and one on Maui.
