Department of Hawaiian Homelands to purchase property from Kamehameha Schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands got the green light to purchase two vacant apartment buildings in Moiliili from Kamehameha Schools.

The buildings on Isenberg and Coolidge streets will be rehabilitated and transformed into affordable rentals for applicants on the wait list.

The area has been a haven for squatters and illegal activity.

DHHL’s long-term plans are to develop a high rise on the property.

It also plans to build a high rise at the former Bowl-O-Drome location across the street. A developer for that project will be announced soon.