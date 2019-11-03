Department of Hawaiian Home Lands issues 20 vacant lots to beneficiaries in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 20 vacant lots in Kapolei were issued today by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

The offers were made to beneficiaries on the waitlist. 26 families pre-qualified for the 23 lots that are in the department’s Kauluokahai Subdivision, which is located east of Kapolei Parkway near the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

For one Makakilo woman, it’s a dream she’s been waiting for more than four decades.

“I’ve been on the waiting list for 43 years. So it’s been a long, long haul of different offerings. But we know this is the right timing for us because we’ve been waiting for a new builder in this area,” said lot recipient Nani Kinimaka Davis.

Saturday’s award is the fourth lot selection the department has held since June and is part of the 395 total they have planned for 2019.