Department of Education releases enrollment numbers for 2019/2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education has released its enrollment numbers for the 2019 / 2020 school year.

There are 179,331 students enrolled this year.

That’s down .02 percent from last school year.

The high school with the largest number of students is Campbell with more than 3,000 children.

For middle and intermediate schools, Mililani Middle topped the list with more than 1,800 students.

August Ahrens had the highest number of students, more than 1,200, among elementary schools.

In school year 2019-20, the five largest HIDOE public schools by grade level are:

High Schools (grades 9-12):

Campbell (3,077), Waipahu (2,777), Mililani (2,620), Farrington (2,396), Maui (2,082)

Middle (grades 6-8) and Intermediate Schools (grades 7-8):

Mililani Middle (1,875), Kapolei Middle (1,487), Ewa Makai Middle (1,390), Waipahu Intermediate (1,349), Maui Waena Intermediate (1,162)

Elementary Schools:

August Ahrens (1,274), Holomua (1,127), Waipahu (987), Kahului (933), Keoneula (912)

The five smallest HIDOE schools in the state include: Niihau High and Elementary (10), Maunaloa Elementary (36), Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind (62), Kilohana Elementary (71) and Waiahole Elementary (86).

The five largest charter schools are: Hawaii Technology Academy (1,285), Kamaile Academy (878), the Hawaii Academy of Arts and Sciences (710), Ka Waihona O Ka Naauao (694) and Kihei Charter School (689).

The five smallest charter schools are: Kanaka (33), Ke Ana Laahana (41), Ke Kula O Niihau Kekaha (50), Hakipuu Learning Center (55) and DreamHouse Ewa Beach (85).