HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know today, April 27, is National Denim Day? Denim Day encourages all to make a social statement by wearing jeans as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions surrounding sexual assault.

According to the County of Kauai, the Zonta Club of Kauai held a special ceremony at the Lihue Civic Center’s Moikeha Rotunda to celebrate National Denim Day.

The County of Kauai reported Denim Day is the longest-running sexual violence prevention and education campaign in the United States.

Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami presented a special proclamation to the Zonta Club of Kauai during Wednesday’s ceremony, proclaiming April 27, 2022, as Denim Day on Kauai.

Although Gov. David Ige was not in attendance, the Kaua‘i Liaison Carrice Gardner presented a proclamation on the governor’s behalf, and Councilmember Bernard Carvalho Jr. presented a certificate on behalf of the Kaua‘i County Council.

Council Chair Arryl Kaneshiro, Council Vice Chair Mason Chock, Councilmember KipuKai Kuali‘i and Councilmember Luke Evslin were also in attendance.

The County of Kauai reported that back in April 1999, a social service agency in Los Angeles established the first Denim Day in the United States, which remains an integral part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

They said Denim Day was originally triggered by a ruling from the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped her rapist remove her jeans — thereby implying consent. Women of the Italian Parliament wore jeans to work as a visual protest to the decision.

For more information on the Zonta Club of Kauai head to their website.