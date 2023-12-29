HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health said they have received a report of a dengue virus case on Oahu, the first since the last confirmed case in 2016.

DOH said the case is travel-related, having been found in an individual who traveled to an area where dengue is commonly found.

Some of which are:

Central and South America

Asia, including the Republic of the Philippines

Middle East

Africa

Some Pacific Islands, including the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau

Many popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico

The virus is spread by mosquitos, so the DOH is conducting inspections and mosquito reducing activities in areas of suspected or confirmed dengue.

The public is asked to assist by reducing mosquito populations by eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

According to DOH, mosquitos only need small amounts of standing water to breed.

Common breeding sites at home look like small containers with any standing water, planters, rain barrels, buckets with water, water-catching plants, etc.

While dengue is severe and potentially even life-threating in some cases, most people recover from symptoms after about a week.

Symptoms of the virus look like fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, and can vary from mild to severe.

If traveling, or planning to travel, click here for a countries most up-to-date guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures.

Travelers returning from an area with risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks.

If symptoms of dengue develop within two weeks of return, medical evaluation should be sought promptly.

For more information, please visit the Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) website and Vector Control Branch (VCB) website.