Demonstrators opposed to the new wind turbines on the North Shore are arrested overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have arrested 22 people in Kalaeloa where demonstrators have been blocking the large wind turbine equipment from leaving the AES Baseyard.

In this video, you can see officers taking demonstrators into custody.

Protesters are trying to stop a wind farm project from moving forward.

They have been blocking crews from moving the wind turbine parts to the site since Sunday, Oct.13th.

The turbines would be the tallest in the state, standing about three times taller than Aloha Tower.

Neighbors are concerned about possible noise and the environmental impact.

Protestors are also gathered in Kahuku, where Kamehameha Highway is blocked because of a downed utility pole.

Police tell us it was deliberately cut down and have opened a criminal property damage investigation.