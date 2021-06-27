Demolition of Mary Atherton Richards House starts in July to make way for new UH building

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work begins in late July to turn the Atherton YMCA location into a University of Hawaii live, learn, work building.

On the corner of Metcalf Street and University Avenue, the gray Mary Atherton Richards House will be demolished while the pink Charles Atherton House façade will be the same.

The new UH facility will have student housing, office space, and classrooms at what will be called the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE).

This project represents a new era for the University of Hawaiʻi in several ways. It will provide a dynamic immersive educational and living experience to prepare students to push the frontiers of innovation and entrepreneurship as they become the foundation of a more diverse and sustainable new economy. It will also be the first, but not last, of our major construction projects to be initiated without investment of public taxpayer funding. Our deepest gratitude to the UH Foundation and the dedicated private sector leaders on the UHF Board for generously sharing their time and expertise to ensure that the historic Atherton property remains a part of UH Mānoa and for their commitment to UH as the economic engine of our islands. David Lassner

UH President

UH reports the plan is to build modern educational facilities and develop other ways to make money to support the UH mission.

Courtesy: UH

The programs from the YMCA will be based at the UH Manoa campus at the Queen Liliʻuokalani Center for Student Services.